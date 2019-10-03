BOXFORD — A 65-year-old Natick woman died Thursday afternoon when her vehicle left the northbound side of Interstate 95 at about 1 p.m. and crashed into an embankment.
A preliminary investigation by Massachusetts State Troopers indicated that, for reasons still under investigation, the 2017 Honda CRV left the highway just north of Exit 52, crashed into the embankment on the right and came to rest in the woods nearby.
The operator, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene.
The right-hand travel lane and the breakdown lane in the vicinity of the accident were closed to traffic until after 3 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the Newbury barracks with assistance from other state organizations.
State Police were assisted on scene by Boxford Fire and EMS, Boxford Police, and MassDOT.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.