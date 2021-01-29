LAWRENCE — A Lawrence woman is facing criminal charges after telling authorities her car was stolen from a city street, but it later was discovered the vehicle was involved in a high-speed chase in West Newbury, according to police.
The 28-year-old Pearl Street woman is being summonsed to court to face charges following an investigation by the Lawrence Police Auto Theft Unit, police said.
The unit was assigned to follow up on her stolen car account, "which was reported under highly unusual and suspicious circumstances," police said.
Earlier this month, the woman said her car, a 2009 brown Acura TL, broke down on Middlebury Street and she left it there.
At that time, she said she "just happened" to run into a male friend who picked her up. They went to "smoke" together and then the man dropped her off at work, according to a police report.
Around this same time, the woman said she also lost her pocketbook with her keys inside it.
Officer Richard Brooks asked the woman "if there was more to this story and she stated there was not," according to the report.
Detective Charlie Saindon of the auto theft unit read Brooks' report and "found it highly unlikely" she was telling the truth.
He noted if her car was experiencing mechanical trouble it was quite unusual she would just pull onto a random city street and leave the car.
Saindon also noted that he found it suspicious she happened to lose her pocketbook with the car keys inside it.
After the woman filed the stolen car report, police learned the Acura "had been involved in a pursuit earlier in the evening in West Newbury."
Lawrence police obtained a report from West Newbury police detailing its case.
A West Newbury officer had spoken with the woman, as well as a male friend. The West Newbury officer said the woman "directly misled me with the intent to impede and interfere with this investigation," according to their report.
She will also be facing an obstruction of justice charge from West Newbury, he said.
The woman will be issued a summons to appear in court on the charges. She was not immediately arrested so she is not being identified in this article.
The woman's Acura was eventually recovered in Methuen. No damage to the vehicle was found, police said.
