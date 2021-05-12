LAWRENCE — The condition of a young Lawrence woman injured in a horrific April 29 crash at a city intersection is improving, authorities said Tuesday.
The woman, age 20, was in critical condition after the 12:23 a.m. crash at Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street.
Investigators have not released her name but said she was driving a 2011 Honda Civic that was struck by a gray 2006 Acura at the intersection.
A passenger in the Honda, Gabriela Hernandez, 24, was pronounced dead the scene. Hernandez, a home health aide, was a married mother of two children.
The three occupants of the Acura, a 31-year old Lawrence man, a 29-year old Lawrence man and a 29-year-old Methuen man, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the crash, authorities said.
No charges have been filed at this time, according to police.
The two women in the Honda were on their way to nearby Wendy's to pick up food when the crash occurred, a relative said.
An hour-long vigil for Hernandez was held Sunday, May 1 in Stockton Park, which is steps away from the crash scene.
Gabriela's husband of four years, Darwin Hernandez, and the couple's two children, Lia, 2, and Deyzel, 3, attended.
After a funeral in Lawrence, Hernandez's body was returned to the Dominican Republic for burial.
