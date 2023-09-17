ANDOVER — An SUV was hit by a Downeaster train Saturday about 9:25 a.m., causing minor injuries to a female occupant of the vehicle, according to police.
The SUV's driver was left with “very minor injuries” and transported to Lawrence General Hospital, said Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department.
There were no injuries to train passengers or crew members, and train 691 was delayed approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, according to a Amtrak spokesperson.
“The operator had stopped on the tracks, waiting to enter traffic on Essex Street, when the railroad crossing lights went on and the arms came down. The operator panicked and backed up and the train struck the front of the vehicle,” Guy said.
The accident is being investigated by Amtrak police. The crash occurred at Pearson and Railroad streets. Guy identified the car as a BMW X1, a compact SUV.
In July, an 85-year-old Andover man was struck and killed by a train close to the same location as Saturday’s accident.
