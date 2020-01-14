NORTH ANDOVER — The woman killed in a Sunday night crash on Waverly Road was the older sister of a 2016 Lawrence murder victim.
Yahaira Colon, 30, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital after the 10 p.m. crash near 420 Waverly Road, police said.
Colon was the sister of Jose “Machi” Colon Jr., a 23-year-old father who was killed in Lawrence on March 5, 2016, their relative, Jeannette Mercado, confirmed Monday.
Two others were hurt in Sunday night’s crash, including Colon’s passenger who was airlifted by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center. Police said she was listed in critical condition. They have not released her identity.
The driver of the other vehicle, who was also not identified by police, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to North Andover police.
Police said they received 911 calls about the crash involving two vehicles near 420 Waverly Road.
An SUV and a sedan appeared to be involved. The SUV was left turned over on its right side near a front lawn.
On May 31, 2018, Yahaira Colon spoke during the sentencing in Salem Superior Court for the man who killed her brother.
Victor Laboy, 46, was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in state prison on the reduced charge of manslaughter for killing Jose “Machi” Colon Jr. in the vicinity of Sam’s Grocery Store at 389 Broadway in Lawrence.
Laboy was originally charged with first-degree murder.
Labor also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, with two prior felony offenses, and was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in state prison to run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence.
At the sentencing, Yahaira Colon and other relatives spoke both in court and to the Eagle-Tribune outside of the courthouse afterward.
“You live while my brother and pieces of me do not,” Yahaira Colon said in a victim impact statement in court.
Sunday night’s crash remains under investigation by North Andover Officer Anthony Sousa, a state police accident reconstruction team and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Sousa at (978) 683-3168.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.