LAWRENCE — A 30-year-old woman suffered minor injuries Thursday night when the car she was driving plunged into the North Canal, police said.
The unidentified Lawrence resident was driving north on Broadway and took a left turn on Water Street. While making the turn, she lost control of the 2011 Toyota Camry, crashed through a fence and ended up in the canal, according to police Lt. James Raso.
A section of fence ended up in the canal.
She managed to get out of her vehicle and was sitting on the roof of the car when police and firefighters arrived, Raso said. She climbed up a ladder provided by the Fire Department and was transported to Lawrence General Hospital for what police and firefighters described as minor injuries.
The accident was reported at 8:05 p.m. While the accident is still under investigation, "there does not appear to be any sign of impairment," Raso said. Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney estimated the depth of the water at a foot and a half.
Both Meaney and Raso said the outcome might have been tragic had the water been a lot deeper.
Coady's Towing removed the car from the canal in a challenging operation involving two trucks – and a crew with about 50 years of combined experience in towing and removing troubled vehicles.
A 50-ton recovery rotator truck with a huge crane pulled the Camry from the water. A synthetic nylon loop was placed through the windows of the car and attached to the crane.
From a distance of several feet, the red nylon loop did not appear strong enough to hoist a car possibly weighing a ton – but according to Patrick Robb, that loop can pull up a much heavier vehicle.
After the rotator truck pulled the car out of the water and placed it on land, a ramp truck operated by Jason Davila backed up to the scene. Robb, a 23-year veteran of towing, guided the forlorn Camry onto the back of the ramp truck.
Working with Robb and Davila was Gerry Cassidy, who boasts 25 years in the business.
"Gerry did most of the work," Robb said. Davila has been towing cars for three years. Cassidy, Robb and Davila had the car out of the water and on the back of a ramp truck by 9:05 p.m. – just about an hour after the accident occurred.
Asked if there is any chance the car can be rehabilitated, Robb said, "Probably not." Once the motor gets inundated with water, the prospects are not good, he said.
Police officers kept people from getting too close to the operation. Ladder 4 and Engines 5 and 7 from the Fire Department responded.
No hazardous fluids leaked from the car, according to Raso. A city public works crew placed yellow crime scene tape across the space where the metal fence was.
The North and South canals, which run parallel to the Merrimack River, were dug in the middle of the 19th century to power the looms in the textile mills.