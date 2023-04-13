METHUEN — A woman who drove her car into a house Wednesday will be summoned to court by the Methuen Police Department for operating under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to police Chief Scott McNamara.
The 31-year-old is a resident of Kingston, New Hampshire, and the drug charge is her second offense, police announced. She faces additional charges for marked lanes violation and speeding.
Police did not immediately disclose the woman's name publicly.
Her Volvo station wagon hit the porch of 91 Broadway just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing the porch to collapse on top of her vehicle and destroying two bicycles that were outside the house.
The woman sustained minor injuries, and she was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
"An on-scene investigation determined the driver was allegedly huffing and blacked out prior (to) the crash occurring," according to statement from police.
