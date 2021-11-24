NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business luncheon with Kimberly Abare, president of New England Die Cutting, Tuesday, Dec. 7, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Joe Fish Seafood Restaurant, 1120 Osgood St.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for future members and includes an exclusive hot lunch.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.
Photography exhibit on display
NEWBURYPORT — Sweethaven Gallery at 25 Inn St. will present an exhibit of photography by Olga Merrill, “Mystic Vision”, Dec. 1 through Jan. 9.
An artist reception is Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.sweethavengallery.com, or call 978-465-7656.