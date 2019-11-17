HAVERHILL — The Women's City Club of Haverhill will meet Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St.
Guest speaker, the Rev. Frank Jewett of Advent Christian Church, will share stories of famous women from Haverhill. The club meets in the church’s lower level at 1 p.m. This is the only club meeting in November. The Nov. 5 meeting was changed because of the election, where many members work at the polls. A brief business meeting is followed by light refreshments and the program.
New members are always welcome. Membership applications are available at each meeting.
For more information, send email to jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
Planning Commission meeting is Thursday
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its next monthly meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at its 160 Main St. office. The agenda includes updats on the commission's activites and is available online at mvpc.org. For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at 978-374-0519 or email nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Thanksgiving luncheon is Thursday
HAVERHILL — The Council on Aging will host its annual Thanksgiving luncheon catered by Chicken Connection on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11:30 a.m. A traditional Thanksgiving meal of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, and cranberry sauce will be served. This luncheon is a celebration of all that we have to be thankful for, and to share the meal with friends. Cost of the meal is $8, and reservations are required by contacting Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Poster exhibit focus is Human Rights/Labor Rights
HAVERHILL — The public library is presenting an exhibit titled "Human Rights/Labor Rights" featuring about 40 posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, now through Nov. 29.
The exhibit highlights violations of peoples’ human and labor rights round the world, and what those rights are. The posters hail from several countries including the U.S., Turkey, Canada, Tunisia, France and Germany. Through graphics and written word, they address issues of political assassinations, torture, the death penalty, worker rights and other human rights.
For more information, send email to lewisposters@gmail.com.
This project is supported in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency that is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, as well as Bricklayers Local 3, Asbestos Workers Local 6, and Firemen and Oilers Local 3.
For hours and directions, visit the library online at haverhillpl.org.
Library to host financial planning seminar
HAVERHILL — The public library will have a seminar Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. by Financial Adviser Michael Bakanosky of Ameriprise Financial. This seminar will focus on balancing your life today while saving for your future. He will discuss ways to continue living your life the way you want to today while also ensuring that you are able to continue doing that in retirement. The seminar goes into the hurdles that most individuals face while they save for the future. Register online at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
How to improve your life with laughter
NEWBURYPORT — Northern Essex Community College professor Dave Rattigan will present a talk titled "Laughter in Your Life” Tuesday Nov. 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main St., Merrimac.
In this variation of his “Laughter in the Workplace” corporate presentation, Rattigan will use his stand-up material to lighten the mood, and then facilitate a combination of improvisational games, funny stories, stand-up, and Q&A's to help the audience create their own comedy experience.
This presentation is offered through NECC's Speakers Bureau. For more information, contact speakersbureau@necc.mass.edu or 978-556-3862. For information about this presentation, contact Tracy Shaw at tshaw@merrimaclibray.org or call 978-346-9441.
Startup funding panel at UMass Lowell iHub
HAVERHILL — UMass Lowell Innovation Hub’s Entrepreneur Development Series: Crowdfunding, Investing, or Both? is Nov. 20 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor. Funding your business means being creative, innovative and willing to do the work. Learn what’s best for your startup from experts Lucy Steinert, investor, Golden Seeds; Nick Mathews, CEO, MainVest; and Will Brierly, founder, Snowrunner Productions, who will share tips and tricks to secure needed funding. Michael Ciuchta, associate professor at the UMass Lowell Manning School of Business, will moderate. Free to attend. Register at uml.edu/ihub.
Essex Art Center hosts pottery Fair
LAWRENCE — The Essex Art Center will be hosting its inaugural Pottery Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence.
The artisan sale will feature handcrafted pottery including functional and decorative ceramics by 15 regional artists. All the artisans either teach or take pottery classes offered at the Essex Art Center.
“We created this event to showcase local potters and ceramic artists so they can display and sell their work," said ceramics teacher Marcia Misiorski. "While some of the artists have been creating ceramic art for much of their lives, many have discovered it later in life.”
This event is free and open to the public.