METHUEN — Mayoral candidate Neil Perry is firing back at his opponent, Jennifer Kannan, by naming 128 Methuen women who support his campaign despite accusation that he mistreated his ex-wife and female co-workers.
The announcement comes a week after Kannan and 24 Methuen women called on Perry to release his personnel records from Rayhtheon, where he has worked for years. Kannan said she heard rumors from people "apparently familiar with his employment history" about his attitude toward women.
Those rumors follow Perry’s admission during a televised mayoral forum that his ex-wife took out a restraining order against him at the beginning of their divorce 20 years ago.
After the forum, Kannan’s team obtained court records from the restraining order and divorce and posted them on her website.
Twenty-four women — including a domestic violence survivor — backing Kannan signed her statement expressing fear that "people of Methuen will go to the polls and vote without having all of the facts about one of the candidates.”
Perry countered Friday, when he said he was "overwhelmed by the number of local women who have offered their support for my candidacy," especially over the past day.
He has continually called Kannan's claims against him "desperate" political plays as election day nears.
“I’m proud that our positive, issue-based campaign resonates with so many people,” he said.
The undersigned women, to include Methuen School Committee members Jana DiNatale and Janna Zanni-Pesci, agreed that Perry's "commitment to transparency, collaboration, accountability, and decisions based on facts and data will serve Methuen well."
"We have come to know him as a caring son, a dedicated father, a supportive coach, a co-worker and mentor, a generous volunteer, and as a loyal friend," the statement read. "We are impressed by the fact that as a candidate, he has listened to us and, after thoughtfully considering all that we’ve said, he has articulated a clear and achievable vision for our community, leaving us hopeful for a better path forward."
Within an hour of Perry's statement Friday, Kannan compared him to Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer accused of widespread sexual assault.
"It’s sad. And as we learned from Mr. Weinstein, one woman’s experience does not discount another's. I will always believe women, even if others don’t," Kannan said. "Mr. Perry can deny it all he wants, the court documents of his restraining order and protective order tell the truth."
She elaborated, "Mr. Perry is on the defense, desperately trying to save his campaign. Just as Harvey Weinstein did, Mr. Perry is using women to come to his rescue."
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.