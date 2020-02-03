ANDOVER — Firefighters helped a woman whose finger got caught in a machine Monday at Sloan Valve Co.
Firefighters used their department's hand tools to free her finger from the machine, according to Deputy Chief Albert DelDotto.
"They did it pretty readily," DelDotto said. Her finger was crushed and she was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, he said.
Engine 2, Ladder 1 and the ambulance responded. The incident was reported at 4:40 p.m.
DelDotto pointed out that firefighters are often requested to perform extrications, whether they involve freeing victims from motor vehicles that have crashed or rescuing people whose hands or fingers have become stuck in machinery.
Sloan Valve is at 19 Connector Road.