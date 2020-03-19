LAWRENCE — Not enough test kits, not enough masks, not enough health care workers. And, ultimately, not enough money.
These are just a few of the major concerns facing hospital administrators, doctors and emergency planners as they focus on getting ready for what could be a huge spike in the number of patients needing treatment for COVID-19.
"All hospitals are awaiting test kits and PPE (personal protective equipment) and we are awaiting additional supplies," said Deb Wilson, president and CEO of Lawrence General Hospital. "We haven't received them."
Although the hospital currently has more than 700 test kits in stock, that could be depleted quickly if, as expected, an onslaught of people with flu-like symptoms show up at the emergency room in the days ahead.
"As of today (Tuesday) we have enough tests," said George Kondylis, the head of Lawrence General's emergency room. "The concern is, if we start testing more, some time in the future, we won't have enough."
Then there's the question of manpower.
Hospital officials are planning now for the possibility that workers could be exposed to the virus and be forced to go into quarantine or fall ill themselves.
Steps are being taken to prevent that from happening, but if it does, and it becomes widespread, the hospital will need to tap into a health care workforce that may or may not be familiar with the way Lawrence General operates and may or may not be fully trained in the way they need to be.
Wilson said the hospital has an arrangement with a staffing agency but the problem is it takes a few days to get people up to speed on how the hospital runs on a daily basis.
"There is an orientation process — insuring they are proficient in EMR — Electronic Medical Records," said Kondylis. "There's a lot of work done to orient folks on how to work here."
Finally, there's the financial toll of a pandemic that could potentially overwhelm the state's health care system.
Already, Wilson said, the hospital has canceled all elective surgeries, which is now costing $5 million to $7 million a month in lost revenue.
"We are increasingly concerned about our ability to handle this financially without support from the state and federal governments," she said. "We are highly susceptible as an independent hospital. There is a huge financial impact and we need support."
She said she is in close contact with state and federal legislators to make sure they understand the hospital's need for some kind of help from stimulus funds — within the next 30 days.
"We need support within a month," she said. "I think our state delegations are working on this."
Resources needed
While ending elective and outpatient surgeries is costing the hospital a lot of money, it is also increasing the number of beds available at the hospital.
The 145-bed hospital typically has about 120 beds in use, Kondylis said. Now, there are about 100 beds in use, leaving about 25 single rooms available for coronavirus patients.
Wilson, however, noted that it is a "very fluid situation" that could change any day as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.
As of Tuesday, the hospital had tested just 44 people who were showing signs of the virus, with two testing positive. Neither of them were Lawrence residents but they had been at the Biogen conference in Boston, where most of the state's coronavirus cases have come from.
"We handled them and sent them home," Wilson said. They are being monitored by the Department of Public Health.
Partly as a result of those incidents and in anticipation of additional cases, the hospital has set up outdoor testing facilities, where pre-screened patients can be assessed and tested if they meet the criteria of fever, respiratory illness and other symptoms of the virus.
On Tuesday, the first day the tents were set up, hospital staff screened 18 patients, only a few of whom were actually tested.
In addition, a testing-only center has been set up where patients can have testing performed if indicated. They only need an order from their primary care provider.
"These measures have been put in place to limit the potential exposure, for the health and safety of our staff and to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the hospital said in a statement Thursday.
Staff protection
The exterior assessment and testing tents have at least one, main purpose: Keep infected people out of the ER waiting room, where they could infect other patients as well as unprotected staff.
Those on the front lines of testing and screening, meanwhile, have their own set of problems.
In particular, there is a dwindling supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at the hospital, a problem facing health care facilities across the country.
"We have adequate but low PPE," said Paul Brennan, director of emergency planning for the hospital. "We're not in danger of running out today or tomorrow. And we've canceled elective surgeries, where a lot of it is used."
That said, he noted, "we have conservation efforts in place ... we have to be very careful in how we use it."
PPE consists of gloves, an N95 mask that keeps out airborne droplets containing the virus, protective gowns, goggles and in some cases, additional face masks.
Brennan said there is a shortage of commonly used yellow, surgical masks because they were manufactured in Wuhan, China, before the outbreak there that started the pandemic.
"They used 500 million masks," Brennan said, referring to the Chinese. "That really hit the supply chain."
As a result, hospitals in the region have pooled their resources as much as possible, creating a network of nine health care systems from the Merrimack Valley to the North Shore, north to Newburyport and south as far as Melrose and Wakefield.
If there's a greater need at one hospital, resources can be diverted there.
"We are working well together, trying to support each other," he said.
Medical distributors, meanwhile, dole out allocations of equipment so "no one can hoard. They spread it out" he said.
But the shortage exists, Brennan said, which is why it's so important for the federal government to follow through on its promise to tap into the "strategic stockpile" and start shipping masks to hospitals across the country.
He said he is also hopeful that masks can be repurposed from the industrial side of the economy to health care uses.
The need is real.
Hospitals have strict protocols on how to handle highly contagious patients, and if those protocols are broken, health care workers can be exposed to deadly diseases such as COVID-19.
Brennan said hospital workers are trained to follow the buddy system.
"You have someone watch you as you put on the equipment and use it, and use hygiene in between," he said. "CDC regulations allow you to change certain parts of the PPE."
Just as someone watches while you put the gear on, someone watches while you take it off, in a particular order, to minimize the potential for self-contamination.
The safety protocols, while they protect workers, also mean that a lot of equipment gets used, which is what contributes to the demand for PPE here and across the country.
Hotline
Since the start of the pandemic, Lawrence General has created a hotline where people can call in or go online for pre-screening or simply to ask questions of a health professional about symptoms of the disease.
It was set up last week, and already hundreds, if not thousands of people have called, Wilson said. Most of them never come to the hospital, something considered a win by health care officials.
In fact, the two positives that came in had been pre-screened over the phone — but it was before the tents were set up outside.
"They were both related to the Biogen exposure," she said. "They knew they were exposed."
They came into the ER wearing masks that had been delivered to their homes and placed in their mailboxes by the hospital's public health nurse.
They were tested and sent home and have since been confirmed as positive for the virus.
"It was all coordinated through the hotline," Wilson said.
Brennan said he and other hospital staff have been meeting with Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and other city officials to get the word out about the hotline.
"They are sending people to our hotline," Brennan said, adding that it's not just for patients, but that the nurses who answer the phone can give advice to other providers and health care professionals.
"It's constantly ringing," he said. "It's really helped streamline and coordinate our treatment and assure people they have no risk factors so they don't have to come to the hospital."
How to get tested at Lawrence General Hospital:
People who think they need testing need a doctor's order saying they should get tested. Then they must call the LGH General Hospital Community Screening Line at: 978-946-8409 to make an appointment.
The drive-through center will be open: Friday and Saturday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
It will be closed on Sunday.