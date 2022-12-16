HAMPSTEAD — The Patriotic Purposes Committee will hold a combined Pearl Harbor and Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Town Offices.
Art show kicks off Saturday
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents Floral Pastels and Miniatures. This exhibition celebrates the 20th anniversary of Newburyport Art’s Hills Gallery through two categories of work — floral pastels and miniatures — which were loved by artist Laura Coombs Hills. Over 30 artists exhibit their work in the show.
Floral Pastels and Miniatures is on view through Jan. 15 in the first-floor Hills Gallery. An opening reception is Saturday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. and features interpretative floral arrangements created in partnership with the Newburyport Garden Club.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.; and closed on Mondays. More information is available at newburyportart.org.
North Andover Menorah lighting scheduled for Dec. 19
NORTH ANDOVER — The Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center of Merrimack Valley will hold a Menorah lighting on the Town Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave., to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah.
The event will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Chanukah celebration is Dec. 20
HAVERHILL — Anshe Sholom Chabad of Greater Haverhill will host a Chanukah Celebration and Menorah candle lighting ceremony Tuesday, Dec 20, at 6 p.m. in downtown Washington Square. Mayor James Fiorentini has been invited to light one of the candles. Admission is free and all are invited. Visitors can enjoy latkes, jelly doughnuts, dreidels and music, all at no charge.
Holiday fun at the Oxford
HAVERHILL — After two years of hosting minimal holiday events, The Oxford Rehabilitation Center at 689 Main St. is spreading Christmas cheer.
“We have lots of activities going on and it’s a totally different environment that the last few years,” said Donna Byrne, activities director. “All the nursing homes are celebrating without COVID putting a damper on holiday visits.”
The majority of Oxford’s population now includes young adults with substance abuse issues as well as seniors who need long-term care or short-term rehabilitation.
Some of the Oxford’s holiday events included a holiday breakfast with Mrs. Claus, a decorated stocking contest, a planned holiday party with gifts from the Citizens Center and DJ music with Ralphie B, a Santa for Seniors event with gifts, and in-house carolers who’ve been practicing for performances.
Holiday Toy Drive to support local children in need
LAWERENCE — To support children in need and spread cheer this holiday season, Merrimack Valley Credit Union held a toy drive at each of its 10 branch locations. Each branch collected new, unwrapped toys to be donated to various organizations throughout Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
To support as many children as possible throughout the credit union’s field of membership, MVCU donated toys to numerous organizations from Seabrook, New Hampshire to Fairhaven, Mass. Toys were donated to the Seabrook Firefighters Toy Bank, Ozzie’s Kids in Haverhill and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, Debbie’s Treasure Chest, Big Brother Big Sister of Holbrook, Toys for Tots at the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless.
There is still time to donate and help children in need. Visit the websites or social media pages of any of the organizations listed above to see how you can help.
