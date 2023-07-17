ANDOVER — Yellow and black, the signs are hard to miss. They dot the town — often in clusters. In large black print, the lawn signs announce a 25 mph town wide speed limit. While the signs are helpful in getting the news out there, Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department said the signs are causing a bit of confusion.
“It does create another effect,” Guy said.
Last year, Town Meeting did pass a rule that lowers speed limits town wide to 25 mph, but only in thickly settled areas with no posted speed limit.
However, this stipulation is limited to small print that is difficult to read while driving by the signs that say “Unless Otherwise Posted,” causing some drivers to be confused about the speed limit.
In an email response a representative of the community group responsible for the signs said “while there may be some confusion with the 25 mph yard signs most Andover residents are aware of the new speed limit.” The response went on to describe the lengths the town had gone to to make residents aware of the change.
The response added that the new speed limit is just the beginning.
“The town must now implement this new speed limit either through effective police enforcement or proven traffic calming techniques,” read the message.
While some town efforts were already underway to make Andover safer for pedestrians and bikers, the issue has recently taken center stage for many.
In May, a 5-year-old girl was struck and killed in Elm Square, prompting the creation of multiple community groups, traffic studies and an increase in focus on pedestrian safety by the town. Community pedestrian/bicycle safety groups include Sidney’s Rainbows, named for the girl killed in Elm Square and Andover Safe Streets, the group responsible for the signs.
Guy said he didn’t necessarily want to discourage people from having the signs and that they are helpful in telling people about the new law. But he added that the sheer number of the signs can be confusing for people, especially those simply driving through and unaware of the limit change to unmarked roads.
On July 7, the Andover Police Department reminded residents of the town’s rules regarding signs in a Facebook post which has since gained more than 70 comments, some explaining their confusion with the new limit.
“It’s great to see so many yard signs throughout the Town! It helps get the word out ... but please be cognizant of sign placement,” read the post.
It also includes a few rules about putting up signs which include:
- “Only on your property, nothing between the sidewalk and the street
- “Any sign must be less than 6 feet in area (multiply length by width)
- “Any signs must be set back 15 feet from the nearest vehicular public or private way
- “Signs can not obstruct the line of sight for vehicles entering or exiting the property.”
It added that signs which do not comply with these rules may be moved or removed.
Guy said that sign violations are so routine that the department doesn’t even keep a number tally.
Residents are able to sign up for the signs for free on the Andover Safe Streets website. According to their website, the group is “a community of concerned Andover residents who are working together to improve the quality of life in all Andover neighborhoods.”
The response from Andover Safe Streets added that there was a “very high and continuous demand” for their signs.
The town will soon be enforcing the 25 mph limit in thickly settled areas where no limit is posted. Currently, Guy said that if you are caught speeding in the new 25 mph zones you will be let off with a warning, with ticketing coming in the next month or so.
