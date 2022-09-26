LAWRENCE — As trash and yard waste literally piles up, city officials are trying to get some answers from the waste hauler with which Lawrence has a multimillion-dollar contract.
City Council President Marc Laplante said he formally complained to Mayor Brian DePena after receiving numerous complaints from residents about “missed pickups and inadequate service.”
With fall arriving, Laplante noted yard cleanups are underway and additional waste is accumulating.
Laplante said he’s heard from residents who have waited two to three weeks for yard waste pickup. and even after calling the company, he said, “their yard waste remains. It is unacceptable.”
“Yard waste really is the biggest thing ... The sooner we can get the service we need the better off we will be and we will all be happy,” Laplante said.
DePena is aware of the problems and working toward a resolution, said Nestor Castillo, a spokesperson.
The city will pay $3.9 million this year for the trash and waste removal services, according to the city budget.
JRM, the hauler, was purchased in April by Republic Services of Phoenix, Arizona.
Founded in 1995 by the Motzkin family in Gloucester, Mass., JRM was overseen by James R. Motzkin and James S. Motzkin. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island and has more than 350 employees and 300-plus trucks in operation, according to information posted on the website, recyclingtoday.com.
An automated message at Republic Services said the company is in transition. A company official could not be reached for comment for this story.
Laplante said he’s heard there are long lines where the trash haulers themselves deposit waste.
“Regardless of if this is true, our residents are running out of patience. Taxpayers are paying $3.9 million this year for hauling our trash, recycling and yard waste. We need to know what is happening and what can be done to properly honor the waste hauling contract,” he said.
He said he hopes with the mayor’s assistance that proper service can be restored.
“I know that the mayor shares my frustration. I’ve let him know that he can count on my assistance to correct this situation,” he said.
