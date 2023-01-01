Two special town meetings
It was a busy year for official business in Andover, with multiple special town meetings dominating much of the year and plans for future schools staying top of mind.
The first of two special meetings — the result of a citizen petition — was held in May alongside regular Town Meeting. The second took place in early December and approved an extra $16.4 million in order to help fund the West Elementary Shawsheen building school project, which was over budget due to rising costs nationwide.
While the residents petitioning for the first meeting saw two of six articles pass, it is unclear if they will ultimately have any impact.
An article narrowly passed that would use COVID-19 relief funds to support a one-time stipend for Andover Instructional Assistants, food service workers and any other educational professionals. Town Counsel Tom Urbelis was of the opinion that Town Meeting could not dictate the stipend. The Andover School Committee filed a complaint against a union who’s members were involved with getting the article passed.
Both parties are awaiting a hearing and the School Committee has said they have no intention of implementing the article at this time.
Another article passed which would prevent the town from using non-disclosure agreements with employees. Urbelis has given the opinion that the article was advisory only. Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said the town intends to comply with the article, but said in a memo that it does not represent a policy shift.
— Teddy Tauscher
