13-year-old Lawrence boy still missing

LAWRENCE — Sophonnut Dy has now been missing for a week and a half.
Sophonnut, 13, a student at UP Academy Leonard, was last seen near the Duck Bridge at 2:46 a.m. March 13. His image was captured by a surveillance camera.
Detective Thomas Cuddy, spokesman for the Lawrence Police Department, said the investigation is continuing.
"There is no new information at this time," Cuddy said Tuesday evening.
Police, firefighters and the Essex County Sheriff's Department did an extensive search of the Merrimack River in the days after Sophonnut was reported missing.
The Duck Bridge spans the river and joins Union and South Union streets.
Sophonnut is described as 5-foot-5 and weighing 110 pounds. Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.