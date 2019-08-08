BEDFORD — A 71-year-old Methuen man died after the car he was driving collided with a cement truck early Thursday afternoon, police said.
Two juveniles who were in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victim's name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
He was driving a 2010 Honda CR-V southbound on North Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and hit a cement truck that was traveling northbound, police said. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The two children in the car were also transported to a hospital. The truck driver declined medical treatment.
The accident was reported at 1:25 p.m.
The cement truck lost all hydraulic power as a result of the crash and struck a utility pole with a transformer. This caused North Road and several surrounding streets to lose power.
An Eversource crew was at the scene working to restore power.
The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Bedford police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.