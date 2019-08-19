NORTH ANDOVER — Police are looking for Alexandria Troy, 24, who was reported missing Sunday night.
Her last known location was the Tyngsborough, Massachusetts–Hudson, New Hampshire area, according to Lt. E.J. Foulds, spokesman for the North Andover Police Department.
She is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 140 pounds, with auburn hair, partially shaved. She has blue eyes and a pierced nose, police said.
She is known to carry a large orange purse.
Anyone with information about Troy's whereabouts is asked to call North Andover police at 978-683-3168.