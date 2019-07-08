ANDOVER — A single car rolled over on Interstate 495 north just before Exit 41A late Monday afternoon, sending one woman to the hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police said just after 4 p.m., a 60-year old woman from New Hampshire driving a 2018 Subaru forester rolled over, slowing down rush hour traffic. She was the only person involved in the crash, police said.
The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with injuries that police said were more extreme than minor, but not life-threatening, police said
According to state police, the scene was cleared by 4:50 p.m. and traffic cleared up relatively quickly.
Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and there are no charges at this time.