LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley YMCA presented awards to six outstanding staff members during its recent holiday celebration.
Cause Driven Leader awards are presented on a semi-annual basis to staff who have gone above and beyond in their roles to serve members, co-workers and the community.
This winter’s award winners are: Mary Ellen King, Divine Martinez, Yolanda Aguayo, Brett Quimby, Beth Ann Schmitt and Vianelis Rodriguez.
Honorees are nominated by their peers for work in key areas of advancing the Y’s mission and cause, building relationships, leading operations and developing and inspiring people.
“The Y is fortunate to have staff of such high integrity and passion representing us on a daily basis and impacting the lives of so many in our community,” said MVYMCA President and CEO Francis Kenneally. “This group of leaders exemplify the Y’s core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.”
Haverhill High School tours, presentations slated
HAVERHILL — The families of students in grades 7 and 8 are invited to an open house at Haverhill High School Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library. Please use the back parking lot entrance.
The event will include opening remarks from high school administrators, tours by current high school students, presentations on high school programs, and an activity fair.
For more information contact Tori Lu at 978-374-5700, ext. 1104, or victoria.lu@haverhill-ps.org.
High school tours, forum in Andover
ANDOVER — The Andover High School Building Committee will hold two student-led tours and a forum at the high school, 80 Shawsheen Road, Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by a forum in the cafeteria at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The committee is in the midst of determining whether to renovate or replace the high school, which was built in the 1960s. The purpose of the tour is to see the current conditions of the school.
For more information visit online at andoverhighbuildingproject.org.
Greenbelt Film & Lecture Series
ESSEX — Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, announces its 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” featuring four thought-provoking, interactive events. All events are free, but registration is required. Visit ecga.org/filmseries to register and learn more.
Reading the Forested Landscape with Tom Wessels is Jan. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required to access the Zoom link. Wessels, author of “Reading the Forested Landscape” and other ecological field guides, will interpret participants’ local landscape photos.
Cooked: Survival by Zip Code, film and discussion with Dr. Marcos Luna is Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at Lynn Museum/Lynn Art, 590 Washington St., Lynn. Free parking.
Mycorrhizae and Trees: A Fungal Connection with Maria Pinto is March 15 at 6 p.m. at Riverwalk Brewery, 40 Parker St., Newburyport. Accessible by MTBA Commuter Rail.
Decolonizing Contributions by Indigenous People with Claudia Fox-Tree is March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Parking available nearby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.