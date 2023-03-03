HAVERHILL — Members of the YMCA of the North Shore Phoenix United Gymnastics recently won medals in a local competition hosted by the Haverhill YMCA on Feb. 4. The event, titled the Flip Flop Invitation, involved 263 gymnasts from across the region participating in Levels 1 to 5 as well as XCEL Silver and XCEL Gold
Phoenix Gymnastics won the following awards: Level 2, first place; Level 3, second place; Level 4, first place; Level 5, first place; XCEL Silver, first place and XCEL Gold, second place. Twenty members of the Phoenix team qualified for state and 16 qualified for regionals.
The North Shore Elite Haverhill YMCA Cheer Team took first place in the performance recreational team event during a Maximum Dance and Cheer competition held in Providence, Rhode Island, on Feb. 11 and four of its seven teams are going to nationals in Orlando, Florida in May.
The team is currently holding a fundraiser to help pay for the trip. To donate, visit online at justgiving.com/campaign/NSYElite23Nationals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.