YMCA hosts free water safety classes

In response to a number of drownings across Massachusetts this summer, the YMCA in Lawrence is holding free water safety classes during August.
"During COVID, kids were not receiving swim lessons, and I think we're seeing the impact of that now, and so we decided to do this," said Claudia Soo Hoo, chief operating officer of the Merrimack Valley YMCA.
The half-hour sessions are being held on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., through August 22, and may continue beyond that date.
"We will assess after the month and see where we are," Soo Hoo said.
Although traditional, progressive swim lessons are available through the YMCA, for members and non-members alike, these Safety Around Water lessons are different.
"The main focus is teaching people the skills to save themselves if they find themselves in water," Soo Hoo said. "Jumping off the side, turning, floating, getting back to the edge of the pool, will be the main focus of the lessons.
"Also, there will be some instruction on what to do if somebody else falls into the water: throwing something, reaching assist, versus going in."
In addition, lessons will include what to look for in choosing a safe places to swim.
Though the emphasis is on teaching children aged three and up, adults are welcome to attend and receive instruction, Soo Hoo said. But there is a limit to the number of people who can be admitted to each class, and pre-registration is required at mvymca.org.
The Safety Around Water classes are being organized by Kelley O'Hara, associate executive director of the Andover/North Andover YMCA, who is a certified lifeguard instructor, Soo Hood said.
The classes will be taught in a six-lane, 25-yard long pool by certified lifeguards, some of whom are volunteering their time. Anyone seeking more information may contact O'Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
"Drowning is preventable with a Safety Around Water curriculum," Soo Hoo said.
The Merrimack Valley YMCA in Lawrence will be offering free water safety classes on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. through August 22, at 40 Lawrence Street. Preregistration is required.
Visit https://www.mvymca.org/program/safety-around-water/ to register.