NORTH ANDOVER — A mobile food pantry from the Merrimack Valley YMCA will be in North Andover on Tuesday with free groceries for anyone who needs them.
“We just got these two food trucks last fall,” said Frank Kenneally, president and CEO of the Merrimack Valley YMCA. “We got them through a state grant, and we’ve been developing these programs where we have the ability to take trucks into the community and distribute food.”
A truck will stop in Royal Crest Estates at 50 Royal Crest Drive from 4 to 4:45 p.m., at Wood Ridge Homes at 10 Woodridge Drive from 5 to 5:45 p.m., and at Heritage Green at 39 Farrwood Drive from 6 to 6:45 p.m. No registration is needed, and all are welcome.
“We started doing this in the fall in Andover, making monthly deliveries at the Robb Center, where folks can come and we have bags of groceries prepared,” Kenneally said. “We’ve been working with the Town of North Andover to do something similar, and we’re running our first pilot tomorrow.”
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues suggested spots where the truck should visit, Kenneally said. The food is prepackaged by volunteers and comes from the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, as well as from supplies that have been donated to the YMCA food pantry.
The YMCA in Lawrence serves meals at its food pantry daily, and the Methuen branch distributes free food one Saturday each month to 300 cars in a mobile market, Kenneally said. The next one will be held this Saturday, April 23, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and is made possible through a collaboration with the Greater Boston Food Bank.
Since the program at the Robb Center in Andover started, more than 100 people have been served on a Wednesday each month.
“I think in North Andover and Andover there is that need as well, and sometimes it’s hidden,” Kenneally said. “People don’t think of those towns as having those needs. That’s why Rep. Christina Minicucci and the town manager and the Y came together to do this.”
In the early part of the pandemic, when they were handing out hot meals at the Andover/North Andover YMCA, “every time we did that, between 100 and 150 people were coming,” Kenneally said. The trucks are helping them reach even more people in those communities, and the Y hopes to start similar programs in Lawrence and Methuen.
“We can go directly to neighborhoods and the people that need it,” he said. “People don’t have to come to the Y or go to a food pantry. We can bring the food right to them. It’s been really successful. In Andover, we’re just getting started. We have a lot of ideas about what we’d like to do with these trucks.”
Along with taking groceries to people, the trucks have also been used to hold food drives, and were filled to the brim on Super Bowl Sunday at Kenneally’s house in North Andover.
“We brought it back to the pantry, bagged it and used it in our regular food pantry on Thursday at the Lawrence Y,” Kenneally said.
Anyone who would like to host a food drive with the YMCA food trucks can contact Willie Hernandez at the Lawrence YMCA to set one up. His phone number is 978-686-6191 and his email is whernandez@mvymca.org
