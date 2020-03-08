YMCA names new executive director for Lawrence branch  

LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley YMCA has hired a health and fitness enthusiast to run its Lawrence branch.
Joseph Agosto was the associate executive director of the Burbank YMCA in Reading before he accepted his new job, in which he holds the title of executive director. He also started a business that focused on personal training, youth fitness and nutritional counseling.
Before beginning his YMCA career, Agosto spent more than 20 years with the Jewish Community Center in both New Jersey and Boston, gaining experience in every aspect of the nonprofit organization including sports, recreation, fitness, camp and membership. He also ran a private sleep-away camp for seven summers.
“We are excited to be so fortunate to add Joe to our staff executive team,” Merrimack Valley YMCA chief operating officer Patrick Ryan said. “He will bring passion and drive as we work to expand services in the Lawrence community and improve the quality and scope of programs that our Y offers. He will soon become a fixture in Lawrence and prove to be a great asset to not only our YMCA but also all of the organizations we partner with.”
Agosto earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. He was born and raised in New York City.
He now lives with his wife and two daughters in North Andover.
“I love New England and all that it has to offer. Being in Lawrence truly brings back a sense of home in an urban environment,” Agosto said. “The city of Lawrence has a rich history and culture, as well as a vibrant and welcoming community. I’m excited to have this opportunity to support and impact the community through the Merrimack YMCA movement.”
The Lawrence YMCA serves more than 2,100 members in a 5,500-square-foot facility. The branch employs 25 full-time and 100 part-time staffers and offers programs in youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
YMCA services include child care, youth sports and education, swimming lessons, health and wellness for all ages, a food pantry, single-room occupancy housing for formerly homeless men and more.
Besides the day-to-day operations of the Lawrence branch, Agosto will oversee the Growing Together Capital Campaign, an expansion and renovation project aimed at increasing the Lawrence YMCA’s ability to provide programs and services to the community.
The most recent phases of the project included more than $3 million in renovations to child care spaces, locker rooms, program areas and a group exercise studio. The Y also built a new welcome center.
The goal of the Growing Together Capital Campaign is to create a modern and innovative space.