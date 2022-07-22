LAWRENCE — The head of public transportation in the Merrimack Valley says these are mighty challenging times to fill bus driver openings, and he has undertaken new and maybe even unprecedented efforts to recruit and keep employees.
That means boosting wages for one thing, said Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority Administrator Noah Berger.
Also, the company has a program by which someone can start as a van driver and train to get their Commercial Driver’s License, enabling them to graduate to a bus driving position.
The nontraditional efforts, however, include hunting for drivers in unfamiliar places. and once you land them, offering small, quality-of-life perks to keep them, says Berger, a 30-year veteran of public transportation administration.
Someone from the New England Public Transportation Association told Berger a good place to find drivers is restaurants. Or, rather, by targeting former restaurant workers.
Waitresses and waiters are good candidates for driver hires. They are familiar with split shifts or oddball hours.
Plus, they are not always well compensated, and might welcome a driver’s pay and benefits, Berger said.
Little perks he has added include improvements to the drivers’ breakroom at the MVRTA’s headquarters in Haverhill, such as adding a massage chair and installing a fancy, Italian coffee machine.
Both of them get used, he said.
He even had the room repainted, a mint-green. The walls looked like they hadn’t seen a coat of paint for 20 years, he said.
There was a time when a bus driver’s position was considered, if not a plum job, at least good, solid, dependable work that came with wages on which a driver could raise a family.
Somewhere along the line, managers got complacent, Berger said, and didn’t focus on building up the esteem of their workers.
Ultimately, it’s important for employers to stress the positive parts of the job, he said.
For instance, letting prospective drivers know they get to preside over their bus. They are in charge of making it a comfortable, secure and enjoyable space for riders.
Berger’s strides are working.
The company has 72 drivers, up from a low of 64, but still not as many as the 80 drivers he wants.
Maybe driver seat cushions are next on the list.
