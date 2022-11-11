LAWRENCE — Army Command Sgt. Major Franklin Velez’s military career has taken him to North Carolina, Kentucky, Haiti, Italy, Germany, the Middle East and more.
Velez returned to his hometown of Lawrence last week to talk to high school students about the unlimited options ahead of them in life.
Lawrence Veterans Director Jaime Melendez described Velez as a “pinnacle of service to the nation” as he introduced him to the Lawrence High School students.
“For those of you who don’t know what pinnacle means — that means the top,” Melendez said.
Velez graduated in 1988 from the Greater Lawrence Technical High School. He joined the Army on March 6, 1990 as an infantryman.
Remarking on his 32-year military career, Velez told the kids “it’s important for you to know I started here in Lawrence.”
Next year, with 33 years behind him, he plans to retire.
“Thirty three years goes by quick,” Velez said.
Velez has been stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Washington, D.C. and in Vincenza, Italy and Grafenwoehr, Germany. He was deployed overseas to Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve, according a copy of his bio provided by the Army.
He’s held positions of rifleman, fire team leader, ranger instructor, battalion command sergeant and more, and graduated from a variety of schools, including Airborne School, Sniper School and Mountain Warfare School.
Velez’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, the Army Commendation and Achievement Medals and the Master Parachutist, Air Assault and Pathfinder Badges, among numerous other awards, according to his bio.
Despite his immense number of accomplishments and decorations, Velez chose to illuminate others in Army careers and encourage the students to pursue their dreams.
“You can do anything you want to do,” said Velez.
Sgt. Kamille Torres Zapata, a Latina of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent, told the students of the work she does currently at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Joining the Army has allowed her to pursue her love of cooking and dream of becoming a chef, she said.
She encouraged the students to surround themselves with people they aspire to be. Also, “don’t be intimidated by people above you,” she said.
Mexican native Sgt. Jose Ortiz spoke to the students in Spanish about his Army career.
Members of the Army’s Blue Jazz Ensemble, The Swamp Romp, then performed. The Army has places for people with musical talents, such as singers, those who play instruments and more.
The Ensemble performed the song “Tom Sawyer,” from the 1980s rock group Rush.
City Council President Marc Laplante presented Velez with a lapel pin from the City of Lawrence.
Velez ended his visit at Lawrence High by encouraging the kids to consider military careers noting “there are so many things you can do in the Army, that you can do in the military period.”
“Stay in school. Get educated,” Velez said.
