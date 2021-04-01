ANDOVER — First it was the gas disaster. Then came the pandemic.
Across the Merrimack Valley, business owners have been turning to government programs to help them stay afloat during multiple crises over the past few years that have been no fault of their own.
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., was in Andover Thursday encouraging local business owners to keep taking advantage of those programs to help them get through the pandemic.
"You had nothing to do with it. You didn't cause it. You didn't anticipate it and you shouldn't be a victim," Markey said.
May Doherty, owner of Chic Consignment in Andover, was one of the 696 Andover business owners to receive a Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan last spring. Of those loans the vast majority — 578 — were for less than $150,000 and went to small businesses. The remaining 118 went to larger business, according to the PPP Loan Database.
"It's like a life raft to help people get through a crisis that they did not create, that they are not responsible for and to make sure they are viable at the end of this pandemic," Markey said.
Doherty agreed it was much-needed aid because she possibly would have gone deeper into personal debt without the nearly $90,000 she received between both rounds of loans — one last spring and another this past winter.
"It was a godsend because I couldn't afford to staff the positions that would bring in money," Doherty said.
Before the pandemic struck she had 13 employees, then she cut her staff to just two as they were strategizing a way to keep their one-of-a-kind inventory available with the shop doors closed.
Now with an online presence and a marketing team, Doherty has grown to employ 16 staff members. This March was her best month since 2019, she said.
Nationally $521 billion was distributed to businesses last spring, mostly to cover payroll costs, with some allowed for mortgage interest, rent and utilities. Loans are forgivable if a business keeps its workers on the payroll, at the same salary.
Nearly 1,000 businesses, sole proprietors and nonprofit groups in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire were granted loans of more than $150,000, according to data released by the SBA last summer. More than 5,000 loans were issued for amounts under $150,000.
Currently there is a second round of PPP loans being distributed by the Small Business Association, and the application deadline is on May 31.
"And we just increased the program again dramatically for restaurants and bars. So that people who invested their lives as entrepreneurs who invested their own personal capital... weren't devastated," Markey said, explaining the recent expansion of the program.
A third round of loans specifically for bars and restaurants was recently approved in the latest stimulus package and will be rolled out soon.
Markey stopped by Yella Grille in Andover, which also received PPP loans the first two rounds. The owners, Danielle and Carlo Berdahn, were unsure if they would seek the third round specifically for restaurants.
"One of the challenges of small businesses in general is so often you are working in your business, so it's hard to work on your business," Danielle said. "It's really hard to navigate those programs and understand what you qualify for."
Markey encouraged the Berdahns and others to apply, adding that his staff and other local legislators' offices can help business owners through the process.
"Contact my office or the Massachusetts SBA so you can have that administrative burden taken off," Markey said. "You should apply so you can make it safely to the other end of this."
The two loans the Berdahns received were "a tremendous help to us because we couldn't have handled another crisis like that," Danielle said.
"It's not just about 'oh give us the money and we'll shut our doors,'" she said, explaining the pivot to takeout. She and other business owners had to invest in their businesses to be able to pivot.