LAWRENCE — Early that summer morning in 2016, the young woman parked her car on Phillips Street around 3 a.m., got out and reached for her school work in the back seat, she said.
It was then she says she saw a man running toward her car.
In seconds she came face to face with the man, allegedly Angel Mateo, who was armed with a knife and attacked her, she testified Tuesday.
Mateo, who is on trial for rape, assault and related charges, tried to push the woman back into her Honda sedan, grabbing her thighs and telling her to be quiet, she testified.
"He was aiming his knife at me in a poking manner," said the woman, one of the first prosecution witnesses to testify against Mateo Tuesday in Salem Superior Court.
The Eagle-Tribune does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes without their consent.
The woman said she held a folder closely over her chest, trying to protect herself initially during the attack. She said she was screaming, kicking, scratching his face. Then she told him there were cameras on a nearby building "watching everything," she said.
Mateo then allegedly "dragged me out of the car in a head lock," and dragged her down the street until she managed to break free, run into her home nearby and call 911 for help.
Jurors on Tuesday listened to her 911 call where she told a dispatcher, "I just got attacked in front of my house by a man."
"He pulled a knife on me. Pulled me out of my car and dragged me down the street," the woman continued.
Mateo, 23, of 76 Phillips St., is facing 16 criminal charges including rape of a child with force, indecent assault and battery, assault with intent to commit rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery.
The charges include crimes involving four female victims, including a girl, 13.
A jury for the trial was selected last week. Opening arguments and the first prosecution witnesses were called Tuesday.
The trial is expected to last a week to a week and a half with Judge James Lang presiding.
Mateo has been held without bail since Oct. 20, 2016, after he was arrested and charged with attacking the 13-year-old girl as she walked to middle school in Lawrence.
After Mateo’s 2016 arrest, police located several more victims. He was then charged with indecently assaulting other women on May 28 and June 11, 2016, both in the Phillips Street area of Lawrence.
Two women who testified Tuesday said Mateo attacked them after they parked their cars. Both said he put them in a headlock and dragged them down the street, during the attack.
One woman said she grabbed onto a fence, struggled with Mateo and then was able to break free, according to her testimony.
One woman testified she read in the "the newspaper" about Mateo's arrest in October 2016. She then started looking for other news articles and searched on social media for Angel Mateo.
She found his Instagram account and scrolled back to June 11, 2016 — the day she was attacked — and he was wearing the same red shirt with metal designs he had on during the attack.
Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick detailed the alleged crimes in her opening statement before the jury Tuesday morning, referencing how the women said they were attacked, placed in headlocks and then dragged down streets.
Strasnick told jurors of the attack involving the girl, 13, who police say Mateo brought into his Phillips Street home and raped. The girl told police Mateo was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet. Movement information from the bracelet was used to link Mateo to previously unsolved crimes, she said.
Strasnick said she'd be calling police officers, detectives, medical and crime lab workers as well as victims to testify.
But defense attorney Jeffrey Sweeney, in his opening statement, said there are big differences in what the girl, 13, initially told police and how she later re-framed her story. After his arrest in October 2016, other women identified Mateo as their attacker "after they heard the lie."
"After they heard of this abduction," Sweeney said. "They heard what he was charged with and all of a sudden, 'He was the guy.'"
Sweeney added, "Mr. Mateo sits here because of that lie."
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.