NORTH ANDOVER — Rick Gorman is the first and only director that the North Andover Youth Center has had. His 35-year anniversary is coming up early in 2023.
That means he was drawing on plenty of experience when he said that young people were experiencing an epidemic of anxiety before the pandemic started.
The isolation of lockdowns that followed the arrival of COVID-19, disrupting routines at school and home, only made a bad situation worse.
These factors have combined to generate “bizarre behaviors” that Gorman has witnessed among school-aged children, which recently led him to seek $172,000 in ARPA funds from the town so he can hire a social worker for two years.
“I think that you’re seeing a lot more anxiety with kids, for a variety of reasons,” Gorman said. “I think you’re seeing a lot more kids depressed.”
When he said that the origins of these behaviors pre-date the pandemic, Gorman singled out social media as the major culprit.
“Social media is a wonderful resource but also a dangerous resource,” he said. “A lot of things get played out on social media.”
A casual picture posted on Instagram or a Tik Tok video can assume an important, even central place in a young life.
This dynamic has led to bullying and harassment among children at the Youth Center, where Gorman recently had to suspend someone “for something I can’t talk about.”
“It’s happening more and more, and we’re trying to teach kindness here,” Gorman said.
The Youth Center serves 3,500 children a year, with between 150 and 225 dropping in after school on a typical day.
“We’re open six days a week, mostly for middle school and high school kids,” Gorman said. “Middle school kids use it as a club house, so they’re more here every day. High school kids tend to come for specific reasons, whether it’s basketball or a leadership group or if they’re working for us.”
The numbers balloon during summer, when the Center offers playground programs for elementary school children and hire 150 youngsters to help out. Part-time staff during the school year number between 20 and 30.
Attendance reached a record level last year, Gorman said, and is on a pace to pass that volume this year as pandemic restrictions have loosened and disappeared.
“Kids were sick and tired of being at home and being locked up, and I think kids were excited to get out and be on their own again,” he said.
The number of students enrolled in school have also increased, Gorman said. He is pleased that the town’s Facilities Master Plan ll, which seeks to renovate or rebuild a number of schools and a fire station, also includes an expansion of the Center.
“We’re bursting at the seams,” Gorman said.
High attendance numbers have combined with the challenging behaviors to put unusual pressure on his staff, which is anchored by six full-timers. Gorman said two entry level workers recently left sooner than he hoped.
“The job’s becoming too hard, with a lot of the stuff we’re dealing with,” he said.
That’s why Gorman and Support Services Coordinator Aisha Valdez, who both have degrees in social work but also have a variety of responsibilities, have sought help.
“There are certain kids that have anger issues and they’re playing it out at the Youth Center and not all of my staff have a psychology background, but we’re trying to build relationships here,” Gorman said. “My hope is the social worker will do a lot of hands on, but they’ll also work with my part time staff, which is high school and college kids, as well as my full time staff, saying why don’t you try this strategy with the kid?”
Gorman said that he eventually hopes a new hire could hold workshops for parents on such topics as teen anxiety. He thinks parents could play a greater role in monitoring their children’s use of social media.
“Parents need to get their head out of the sand a little bit on what the kids are actually doing on their phones,” Gorman said.
Kids are welcome to spend time on screens at the Youth Center, but they must observe a time limit that keeps them from overdoing it.
“Go in the gym and run around,” Gorman said. “Go outside and enjoy the weather instead of just sitting in the dark.”
Another reality that Gorman feels adults need to face is that the impact of the pandemic on children will take longer to subside than they think.
“I just think we’re going to be into this haul for a little bit,” he said. “Last year was 2021. We were supposedly out of the pandemic to a certain degree. It was our most challenging year here behavior-wise.”
Children’s anxieties about school during the pandemic have had several sources, and move in conflicting directions.
“There is, ‘I don’t want to go to school if I can’t go to school,’ while some kids thrived with the Zoom classes,” Gorman said. “Some kids hated the Zoom classes. Some kids liked being on a screen when they didn’t have to show their face, now they’ve got to be back in school. There was anxiety about going back to school, not just anxiety about staying out of school.”
Pandemic anxiety can also be traced not only to children’s worries about catching and spreading the virus, but also to children being picked on for wearing masks, and to children who fear what the future may have in store.
“I’ve had kids who lost grandparents, they lost people, they lost loved ones,” Gorman said. “Not kids their own age, but they lost people to death and the fear is, is there going to be another pandemic?”
Gorman said that the North Andover Youth Center is a unique resource that enjoys the support of the community, and he feels it plays an important role in helping young people mature.
“We need to continue to build kids up, hold kids accountable,” he said. “Kids have to learn from mistakes, and hopefully we can help them through that. What we try to do here is offer a safe place that allows us to help kids grow and develop.”
