The crowd counted down in the cold outside the library.
Two fellows tugged a tarp from the exterior wall.
And a towering photographic display dedicated to youth, history and optimism was unveiled Friday, the colorful mural taking up residence on the side of the Lawrence Library.
The 40-foot-high collage of digitized photographs and text was more than a year in the making, created by the arts-based Lawrence group Elevated Thought and its art director Alex Brien.
The Co-Creating Culture mural drew on suggestions from hundreds of youth, adults and local cultural leaders.
At the center of the work are the words, "Our Culture Rises with the Sun," a line from the Elevated Thought book "Ode to Lawrence," photography and poetry published by the youth group a year ago.
"We hope that every time you look at this mural that you see the thousands and thousands of young people that populate the city," said Marquis Victor, director of Elevated Thought, stressing how the future in this time of change resides with youth, the vanguard not just in Lawrence but worldwide.
The wall display honors the past, eyes the future and trumpets the present as it explores identity, continuity and determination.
"This is a young city, the mural depicts just that," Lawrence Library Director Jessica Vilas Novas said in an interview. "Looking ahead, youth is going to lead the city."
Lawrence is one of the youngest cities in Massachusetts.
The city's median age is 31, far younger than the state median age, about 40.
And some 27 percent of Lawrence's 80,000 people are under 18, according to a 2018 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.
Much of the audience at Friday's unveiling ceremonies was made up of young people.
Perhaps most conspicuous of the young folks in attendance was the wide-eyed little girl who is prominently displayed, center and top, in the mural, Brianny Pujols, 8, of Lawrence.
The student from the Oliver Partnership School came to the unveiling with her sister, Maryanne Rosado, 21, an Elevated Thought member for more than two years.
Rosado says that Brianny, a bright, happy and compassionate little person, makes an ideal focal point for the collage.
For her part, Brianny didn't know what to think of her newfound celebrity, though she was happy to oblige any and all requests for photos.
The project's lead artist, Brien, tracing the project's progression, said he was leafing through the "Ode to Lawrence" book one day and stopped when he came to Brianny's picture. In it she was holding a crown over her head.
Later, he digitally removed the crown from her hands and, still later, during the mural installation, he replaced it by spray-painting an hour glass, symbolizing the future resting in the hands of youth.
"That is kind of the photo we built it around," he said of the mural.
Its foundation, at the bottom, is made up of black-and-white images, culled from the Lawrence History Center's deep photography archive.
The historical shots include two groups of Lawrence youth: one, textile mill boys, from 1911; the other, more recent, of school girls.
" ..., the images of the children show the continuity of the heart of Lawrence — the people," says the history center's Amita Kiley. "The ethnicities have changed over the years, and new cultures are introduced, but the spirit of Lawrence remains."
The middle part of the mural reflects community engagement, Brien said.
The project itself grew out of community engagement including the help of the Lawrence Library Board of Trustees and the Essex County Community Foundation, which provided $25,000 funding for the project.
Representatives from both groups were at Friday's ceremonies.
The mural, a new addition to the Lawrence streetscape, stands in the city's municipal core, near the senior center and Lawrence High Learning Center and facing the 17-acre Campagnone Common and City Hall.
Motorists and other passersby got a sneak peak of the project Thursday, when winds whipped the tarp free of the building.
Brien, helped by his father, recovered the art in short order.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said the mural will draw attention to the library, furthering its role as an education center, cultural hub and meeting place.
Beyond that, the lively art will soften the square, concrete building's drab 1970s "brutalist" architecture, he said.
It will also be easy for youth, those from yesterday, tomorrow and today, to see a reflection of themselves and their life journeys in the mural as they study the depiction.
The mural, 40 feet by 18 feet, is constructed of 14 Dibond aluminum composite panels, each nine feet by five feet.
Brien, assisted by Sam Facella of Flametech Steel in Lawrence, fastened the panels to a steel framework of I-beams, angle-iron and flat bar anchored to the building.
The mural includes a photograph of an outdoors sculpture done by Facella's father. The modern art once stood outside the library, Brien said. Now it stands outside the McGovern Transportation Center at South Union and Merrimack Streets.
The library mural also includes images of Lawrence's Great Dam and the sanctuary of St. Patrick's Parish, along with images of youth captured in photographs by Elevated Thought members.
Elevated Thought public art adorns numerous outdoor locations in Lawrence, including the Buckley Transportation Center, the 423 Haverhill St. site and at 429-431 Essex St.
Among the Elevated Thought members at Friday's unveiling ceremonies was Wilfred Acosta, 22, an art student at Northern Essex Community College.
Acosta, who was raised in Lawrence, says the library mural reflects the city, a diverse, tight-knit community of people, many of whom arrived as immigrants striving for better lives through work and culture.
This is what the mural portrays.
"I feel it tells the story of Lawrence, doing a lot with what you've got," Acosta said.