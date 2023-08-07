METHUEN — Eunice Zeigler has announced that she is running for election to the 5th District seat on the Governor's Council in November 2024.
Zeigler represents Methuen's East District on the City Council, which she currently chairs, and where she will reach her term limits this November.
"I'm running for Governor's Council because I believe I would offer a unique perspective to the body that decides who our judges will be, who sits on our Parole Board, and who receives commutations and pardons," Zeigler said.
She is seeking to replace Eileen Duff of Gloucester, who announced Aug. 1 that she will run for register of deeds for the Southern Essex district in 2024, after John O'Brien announced he is not seeking re-election.
The Governor's Council is composed of eight councilors who are elected every two years and meet once a week on Wednesdays in the Statehouse.
Along with the functions Zeigler mentioned, the council also approves spending warrants that have been submitted to the Treasury, which authorize payment of state employees and bills. The position Duff currently occupies on the Governor's Council pays $36,025 per year, according to the Gloucester Daily Times.
While serving on the City Council, Zeigler established the Economic Development Committee and also founded Methuen Day, which takes place in October. She ran an unsuccessful bid for state senator against two other candidates in 2022, after Diana DiZoglio left to run for auditor.
Along with serving on the City Council, Zeigler works as director of advancement at the YWCA in Lawrence. She describes herself as "a proud first-generation Haitian American" and a product of Methuen Public Schools.
Zeigler studied political science as an undergraduate at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, where she also received a master of arts in economic and social development of regions. She has also previously worked for the city of Haverhill and the Lowell Housing Authority.
"What I bring to the table is the ability to represent all our district's residents, including historically marginalized communities," Zeigler said.
The 5th District includes Amesbury, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Methuen, Newburyport, Peabody, and Salem, along with Andover, Boxford, Danvers, Dracut, Dunstable, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Merrimac, Middleton, Newbury, North Andover, North Reading, Pepperell, Rockport,Rowley, Salisbury, Tewksbury, Topsfield, Tyngsborough, Wenham, West Newbury, and Wilmington.
