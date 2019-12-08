PELHAM — It takes months of planning and building to get ready to flip the switch at 24 Mount Vernon Drive on Thanksgiving.
Over the past 15 years, Kendra and Keith Sanzo and their seven children have put in thousands of hours creating and setting up their front-yard holiday display, which now includes 107 inflatable decorations, dozens of figurines and 100,000-plus lights.
"It started small and we have added to it every year," Kendra said, adding they have now lost count of exactly how many lights they have.
The growth was especially significant this year, she noted, as the display has doubled in size.
On the heels of Thanksgiving weekend last Monday and Tuesday, the Sanzo's had a bigger-than-ever challenge when a whopping two-day snowstorm dumped about a foot of snow on the yard.
Kendra said it was more than they'd ever had to contend with in December. The glistening lights were pretty, but the the inflatables came down.
Digging them out isn't as easy as one may think.
“You can’t use a shovel because of the cloth,” she said.
That left Keith in the yard Monday morning, digging out the decorations by hand with the help of some of the children who had the day off from school due to the weather.
This year the family started setting up in August, working about 20 hours a week to start pulling together all of the pieces, Kendra said.
Once Halloween candy is bought and handed out, putting up lights becomes more like a full-time job up until Thanksgiving.
After Thanksgiving, most days the family turns the lights on at 2:30 p.m. so children walking home from school can enjoy them. At 11 p.m., it's lights out.
Because of energy-efficient LED lighting the display only adds about $50 a month to their electric bill, Kendra said.
They collected the decorations over the years by shopping sales, finding them second-hand and receiving pieces as gifts, she said. In her opinion, one of this year’s best additions is the 20-foot-tall inflatable penguin.
As the display has grown, so has its need for storage space, which Keith built in the backyard and also needs to be rented.
Kendra passes out candy canes when she is home.
“I love talking to the little kids. They are always trying to figure out how everything works,” she said.
Kendra said it brings the family — the children range from 5 to 27 years old — lots of joy to be able to give the community a space to reflect on the holidays under the light of the extravagant effort.
“Each year the display continues and grows, bringing the community together wishing each other merry Christmas and happy holidays,” Kendra said.
She and her husband grew up in Massachusetts and remember visiting St. Ann’s Home in Methuen when it was decorated for Christmas.
The detailed arrangement brought them back year after year with family members and friends to celebrate the holiday season.
She and her husband decided to make a tradition through which their family would provide a similar service.
“It’s like we have come full circle,” she said.