METHUEN – The city has partnered with Groundwork Lawrence to plant around 120 trees throughout the city this month as part of the Greening the Gateway Cities initiative.
Crews started planting trees around the lower Broadway area. They will continue to senior housing at Mystic Street as well as the J.F.K Village on Oakside Avenue, according to Tennis Lilly, climate program manager at Groundwork Lawrence.
Joe Cosgrove, the city’s environmental planner and energy manager, said that the project should be completed by the end of the month. The crews are already halfway through, so he expects it could be sooner.
“It’s a great program,” Cosgrove said. “It’s a part of the beautification and environment efforts of the city.”
The trees, including oaks and elms, will be hardy in hopes of providing shade. Other trees will provide space for pollinators or colors in the fall.
“It’s about the right tree in the right place,” Lilly said. We look at appropriate spots for trees. We work with residents to see what they’re looking for.”
The program plants trees ranging from six- to ten-feet tall, in hopes of covering 5 percent of the targeted neighborhoods, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The Greening the Gateways Cities program was started in hopes of reducing household heating and cooling energy used in urban residential areas. Data from research including on-the-ground tree and energy measurements in Worcester and other northern climate cities suggests that tree canopies bring the most benefit over an entire neighborhood.
“In past years we focused on just our planting scale with the exclusion of everyone else,” Lilly said. “Now we’re allowing ourselves the flexibility in other areas that ask for them…People come out and were thrilled. They wanted their shade back.”
The urban trees will also improve the quality of water that residents drink as well as the cleanliness of the air. The Department of Conservation and Recreation also notes that urban forestry contributes to the stability of neighborhoods and people’s sense of community pride.
“Trees provide a lot of benefits. They’re not just ornaments,” Lilly said. “We view them like infrastructure, like stop signs, fire hydrants and street lights. They’re living infrastructure.”
Lilly said that the trees not only add to property values but they also encourage people to go outside. More trees decrease crime rates in neighborhoods and contribute to residents’ mental and physical health, he added.
By concentrating the tree plantings in a targeted area, energy savings are maximized, according to the Department’s research. The program’s goal is to plant five trees per acre, which will reduce temperatures in city neighborhoods in the summer. In the winter, the tree trunks will serve to randomize wind patterns to decrease heat loss in poorly insulated homes.
The targeted areas currently have lower tree canopy, older housing, higher wind speeds and larger renter populations. The Department of Conservation and Recreation has focused its initiative on 23 cities, including Lawrence, Lowell, Quincy, Salem and Haverhill.
Cosgrove and Lilly said that there are talks to continue the project further in the future.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.