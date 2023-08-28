METHUEN — Animals at school may sound like a field day, but the implications of having pets in the classroom may stimulate learning and create a more welcoming environment for students.
Classrooms across the nation are discussing how pets provide opportunities for growth; a shy student reading aloud to a dog, fostering self-esteem and soothing anxiety, or as a guide dog.
The Methuen School Committee heard the school district’s new animal policy recently.
“It just brings to light, for us, a little more clarity,” Superintendent Brandi Kwong said. “It brings in that clarity for us when we’re working with outside folks…so there’s some context around that.”
The policy, which is the first of its kind for the district, was unanimously voted on by the four committee members present and Mayor Neil Perry at the Aug. 14 meeting. The language will now be included in student handbooks for the upcoming school year.
It was generated from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, according to Kwong. The school’s legal counsel, Michael Joyce, adapted the policy to fit Methuen’s needs.
The policy defines service animals as “any dog that has been individually trained to do the work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability.” Federal regulations further say the use of a miniature horse by an individual with a disability is OK if the horse is properly trained.
No student has a service animal right now in the Methuen school district, according to Kwong.
In consultation with the school nurse, a Methuen Public School principal will decide, based on a student’s health records, which animals may be allowed in the school building.
The policy will permit service animals, howerver, it does not allow emotional support animals in school.
“We’re not keeping pets. We’re not keeping bats and chinchillas in our classrooms,” Kwong said. “There’s an outline of what people can expect will be and won’t be in schools.”
Kwong also asked Joyce to include language to include therapy and emotional animals. She said outside organization would be in charge of overseeing the animals and that, again, no students’ health or expectations would be jeopardized.
“That I think needed to be defined, as those conversations seem to come up more often,” Kwong said.
Committee Secretary Jana Zanni Pesce reiterated, however, that the policy is not for emotional support animals excluded from the service animal definition in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“They’re definitely helpful and there are a lot of emotional support animals, but that’s such a slippery slope, I think, in schools,” Zanni Pesce said. “I don’t really want to go down that street right now.”
The policy dictates that if the school receives a request for a support animal – either a service animal or an emotional support one – to accompany a student with a disability in school, the district will consider the requests on an individual basis through the Individualized Education Program.
The school is, however, allowed to bring in animals for educational purposes.
“We have really wanted to bring therapy dogs controlled into the school for educational purposes,” Kwong said. “We just didn’t have a policy around that either.”
Kwong said one of the favorite presentations for elementary students is the Curious Creatures event. The policy provides language to allow for those types of assemblies still, as long as the school is not infringing on any students’ allergies or expectations.
“From some of the other policies that we were comparing with in other district and then giving it to our counsel, Michael Joyce, I think he captured what we wanted to do,” Kwong said. “He also captured a very assertive, direct definition. This is what we expect. This is not about an emotional support cat, dog, any kind of animal.”
