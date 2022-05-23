METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry and Patrick Bower, director of the Department of Public Works, recently announced that the city will begin the regularly scheduled collection of yard waste on Monday.
“We are happy to say that we will begin picking up yard waste on the regular schedule that coincides with recycling collection every two weeks,” Perry said. “We realize we are off to a late start, but will collect yard waste through the week ending July 15.”
Perry said the delay in securing a leased vehicle followed a long period beginning when the city sought but was unable to find a used truck to purchase that then continued into a delay in being able to secure a leased vehicle.
“The supply chain problem created issues beyond our expectations or control,” he said. “We understand the frustration our citizens have been feeling and we greatly appreciate their patience as we worked through the process to secure the leased truck,” he concluded.
For more information, call the DPW at 978-983-8545.
