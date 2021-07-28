METHUEN — The Arts Institute Group of The Merrimack Valley and the Methuen Arts Initiative recently awarded scholarships to local students intending to pursue art at the college level this fall. Methuen resident Liz Brea was the primary scholarship winner for the Arts Institute Group and will be attending MassArt in the fall. A second scholarship was presented to Duong Huy, of Lowell, who is planning to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York in the fall.
“I was extremely pleased to have many talented student artists apply for the scholarship this year,” Arts Institute Group President David Jones said in a statement. Methuen Arts Founder Mimi Leger agreed, saying that “this year’s recipients deserve extra distinction for continuing to pursue their art even as many schools were closed or forced to use remote learning due to the pandemic.”
Violence Intervention and Prevention Team hosts summer mixer
HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School's VIP program welcomes incoming 7th to 9th graders to a summer mixer at Northern Essex Community College, Aug. 18 and 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the college's technology center for networking, art and music programming. To RSVP, email chelseadaigle@gmail.com. For questions, call Carol Ireland at 603-674-9323.
Women in Business luncheon planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business luncheon Wednesday, Aug, 18, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Maria's Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St.
Guest speaker is Tricia Sabulis, vice president of the A.P. Michaud Insurance Agency.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non members.
Register online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Hearing on 55 and over development postponed
HAVERHILL — The City Council has postponed a public hearing on the 55-and-over Fox Hollow project to Oct. 5. The hearing was scheduled to take place during the July 27 council meeting.
Local Attorney Michael Migliori is seeking a special permit for a 55-and-over housing development at 66 Merrimac Road, which is in the city's Rocks Village neighborhood.
The proposed development would include 66 detached, residential condominium homes.
Photographic exhibit on display
NEWBURYPORT — Sweethaven Gallery at 25 Inn St. will present an exhibit of photography by Karen Olson Aug. 5 through Sept. 12.
An artist reception is Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.sweethavengallery.com or call 978-465-7656.