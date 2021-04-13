METHUEN — Following an early morning joint statement Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, Methuen is temporarily pausing administration of all Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines.
As a result, the clinic scheduled for Tuesday at The Loop has been canceled.
According to the city's statement, information about future Moderna clinics will be released. Check cityofmethuen.net and the city's social media for updates.
Those with questions should contact Public Health Nurse Nancy Zabbo. Her email is nzabbo@ci.methuen.ma.us and the Board of Health office number is 978-983-8655.
The state Department of Public Health told all Massachusetts providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine effective immediately Tuesday morning.
Federal authorities said they were investigating blood clots in six women that occurred in the days after they received the vaccination.
More than 181,000 people in Massachusetts have received the J&J vaccine as of Monday, according to state data.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects, according to information from the Associated Press.
CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the clotting cases. The FDA has launched an investigation into the cause of the clots.
