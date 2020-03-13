METHUEN — Superintendent Brandi Kwong and Mayor Neil Perry announced in a joint statement Friday afternoon that Methuen Public Schools and the Methuen Senior Center will be closed for a two-week period.
This includes all school-sponsored events and activities, which will be either canceled or postponed. Community-based rentals of school facilities are also canceled, they said.
“We are asking residents to practice healthy hygiene habits and social distancing,” Perry said. “We will continue to act locally and make the decisions we feel best protect the health and safety of our residents by limiting risks associated with unnecessarily large gatherings.”
Student meals will be provided starting Wednesday, March 18. Grab and go breakfasts will be available from 7 to 9 a.m. at the upper school side of Tenney Grammar School, 75 Pleasant St. Lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Meals on Wheels program will continue without interruption.
Library, recreation and senior senior programming is suspended until further notice.
For a full list of closures and cancellations, residents are asked to visit www.cityofmethuen.net and www.methuen.k12.ma.us.