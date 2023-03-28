METHUEN — The City Council expressed serious reservations this month about a contract with KP Law that was recently signed by City Solicitor Ken Rossetti and acting Mayor D.J. Beauregard.
Councilors' objections surfaced at a meeting on March 6, where they eventually tabled discussion of the matter, but have yet to bring it back for a vote.
The contract stipulates that the public sector law firm, which has worked for North Andover and many other towns and cities in the state, will provide legal services on cable TV licensing and real estate matters while also "providing Counsel to the Mayor and City Solicitor as authorized."
The contract, which was signed by attorney Darren Klein, is for $30,000 and covers work performed between January 1 and June 30, 2023. But objections to the deal were based primarily on past performances by KP Law.
Councilor James McCarty said that the firm had "encouraged me and others to accept the MOU with the Superior Officers," referring to a proposed memorandum of understanding from 2018 between the city and the Methuen Police Superior Officers Association, which would have paid exorbitant salaries to those officers.
"If we had done that, obviously, I don't think many of us would be sitting here, and I don't think the community would be in the spot that it is now," McCarty said.
McCarty did also question whether the projects that are spelled out in the contract, which supplements to an earlier contract, required the services of an outside, special counsel.
"I just encourage the councilors that we go in a different direction in this general legal representation," McCarty said.
But Rossetti defended the contract in part by stating that his office consists of one other attorney beside himself, "and we're very busy with litigation matters."
In addition, there are issues involving a cable TV provider that KP Law has been working on that are still being resolved but can't be completed because "we're at a point now where we don't have money left on the contract," Rossetti said.
He also pointed out that, during last year's budget process, the amount available for professional services provided by firms like KP Law was cut from $170,000 to $120,000, while his office was asked to do more.
The $30,000 that the contract was asking for would come from $95,000 that still remains from that $120,000, Rossetti said, meaning that to date his office has spent just $25,000 that was budgeted for such services.
"I don't meant to sound like I'm trying to brag about being fiscally responsible in conserving money, but I've made efforts to minimize how frequently we look to outside counsel," Rossetti said.
He also pointed out that hiring firms with expertise in certain areas sometimes makes more sense, financially, than trying to tackle it in-house.
In response to a question from Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio, Rossetti also explained that the $30,000 would be billed hourly, and not paid all at once as a retainer.
While Councilor Steve Saba told Rossetti "I know you guys are doing a wonderful job," Saba said he worries that the contract could create "an open situation" where KP Law would add to their responsibilities and the city's obligation to pay them.
"I will not allow KP Law to run a meter on an ongoing basis," Rossetti said. "I stay on top of these bills, and will make sure spending is appropriate."
Saba also said that he was unsure that the council was being advised of legal matters as they arose, which had specifically been required by a piece of legislation that the council passed.
In a similar vein, Councilor Allison Saffie expressed concern that the language of the contract would allow KP Law to proceed with work without first consulting with the council.
"I do make an effort to keep the council apprised of important matters and matters of litigation," Rossetti said. "I do provide updates in closed session on particular matters. Last November I gave an overview of every single case in which the city is involved. As long as I'm solicitor, I'm going to be providing the council with updates."
Councilor Mike Simard said that he agreed with his colleagues' opinions of KP Law, stating that "there's been some overly cautious, bad advice from that law firm in the past which could have cost the city quite a bit."
But he also said he likes the idea of having KP Law on retainer, to help clean up after mistakes that the city has inherited.
"I know for a fact because of incompetence of our former chief in regards to civil service, you're going to be inundated with civil service lawsuits and the like," Simard said.
