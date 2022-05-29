METHUEN — Over the course of two nights, the city’s department heads pitched their budgets to the City Council.
Methuen’s total budget for fiscal 2023 is $201.2 million, a $14 million increase over last year. This figure includes $185.4 million from the general fund as well as $15.8 million from the water and sewer enterprise fund.
During the meetings last week, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey said the two primary funding sources include $104.4 million from the property tax levy and $63.8 million from state aid.
Fifty-six percent of the city’s budget would be used to fund Methuen Public Schools, which is requesting $91.5 million, a $7 million increase.
In this year’s school budget, $54.6 million has been earmarked for professional salaries. In addition, contractual obligations would be funded at $24.6 million while supplies and materials total $1.8 million.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong said funding from the Student Opportunity Act has provided the district with $56.6 million in Chapter 70 money – a $7.9 million increase.
“The formula for the foundation budget has changed,” she said. “Additional funds are given to students who are English learners and students who are identified as low-income.”
Kwong said the district’s English learner population continues to increase.
“We are now at 1,000 English learners in Methuen, a year ago at this time we had 700,” she said.
Councilor at large Nicholas DiZoglio raised concerns about the future of grant-funded positions once the grant is no longer available.
“Although those positions go away, the head count doesn’t go away,” he said.
In response, Kwong said the district receives five federal entitlement grants each year.
“We have many people who have been on those grants for their entire careers,” she said.
In terms of staffing, the district is looking to hire 27.5 full-time employees. Eight positions would be added at both Marsh and Timony grammar schools while Tenney and Comprehensive grammar schools would each receive four new employees.
In addition, 3.5 positions would be added at Methuen High School.
But DiZoglio took issue with the amount requested to fund the new positions.
“I look at our increase of $7 million and $1.4 million is for new positions, that’s a lot of money,” he said.
The Police Department has requested $12.5 million, an increase of $898,216.
Chief Scott McNamara said the majority of the increase is attributed to reorganization of the department.
In addition to adding a deputy chief, he said two sergeants and six patrol officers will also be joining the ranks of Methuen’s finest.
Central District Councilor Joel Faretra is pleased to see more positions in the Patrol Division.
“I’m glad to see we’re adding patrolmen to this,” he said. “It’s much-needed for the department.”
McNamara also requested $80,000 to fund the new Police Cadet Program, which would allow the department to hire those who are 19 to 24 years old.
“You hire them to work in a nonsworn capacity,” he said.
After two years in the program, cadets would only have to pass the civil service exam to be eligible to become police officers.
Although Mayor Neil Perry reduced the original police budget by $982,560, McNamara did not seem concerned.
“At the end of the day, I’m happy with the mayor’s budget number,” he said. “This is a budget we can work with.”
Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy presented a $12 million request for his department, an increase of $908,191.
He said two of the largest items in the increase include an assistant chief position, which would be funded at $100,000, and $89,204 for additional overtime expenses to cover military leaves.
Sheehy said the Fire Department has been plagued by staffing shortages.
“We’re definitely understaffed,” he said, adding that the greatest staffing shortfalls are in fire prevention and code enforcement. “It causes a problem when we start the day with people already out.”
Patrick Bower, director of the Department of Public Works, requested $7.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million.
“Fuel really hit us hard in the budget this year,” he said of soaring prices.
The DPW is requesting $710,000 for fuel, an increase of $5,000. Snow and ice removal would be funded at $700,000, a increase of $100,000.
Bower called attention to the position of parks and recreation superintendent, which would be funded at $102,985 this year.
“That’s a critical position to the function of that department,” he said.
The council will meet again Tuesday to discuss possible budget reductions.
