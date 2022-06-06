METHUEN — A trio of City Hall parking spaces that were originally reserved for city councilors have now been designated as spaces for veterans, Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star families.
“Honestly, we can all walk or we can find another spot,” City Council Chairman D.J. Beauregard said during the presentation on Memorial Day. “This is something that is demonstrative of what government can do.”
Central District Councilor James McCarty said Georgetown and Billerica also have dedicated parking spaces for veterans and their families.
“It’s nice to join them,” he said.
Former Veteran Services Officer Ed “Hoppy” Curran said the gesture will have a lasting impact on Methuen’s veterans.
“The mayor and the City Council will go down in history,” he said. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, Methuen is a very pro-veteran city.”
In addition, Curran, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, made the council aware that the monetary amounts of property tax exemptions for disabled veterans had not been changed for a number of years.
The council has since taken favorable action on the matter and the property tax exemption amounts have increased from $400 to $800 for 75% of Methuen’s disabled veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.