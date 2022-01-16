North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 28F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%.