METHUEN — City Councilor James McCarty is taking the next step in his political career by running for the new 4th Essex District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
The 29-year-old has represented Methuen’s Central District as a member of the City Council since 2018. He made history in 2020 when he became the youngest person to serve as chairman. That put him at the helm during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district he hopes to move on to has historically included Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Hamilton, Wenham and Manchester, but will be split among five other districts in the Merrimack Valley in January 2023.
It will include several Methuen precincts, along with Lawrence’s District B and a portion of District A, becoming a “minority majority” district where more than 50% of the voting age population is Hispanic.
“I look forward to earning the chance to take my public service to the next level,” says McCarty, a Lawrence native. “During these unprecedented times, the winner of this election will need to live up to the promise of delivering for the hardworking families of the 4th Essex District. My experience and track record demonstrates that I am uniquely qualified to do just that.”
As a city councilor, McCarty includes in his accomplishments, “rooting out corruption in the Methuen Police Department, reforming and stabilizing local government, and serving as a strong advocate for Methuen’s working families, veterans, and seniors.”
McCarty is also enrolled at the Massachusetts School of Law.
“I am proud of my service to the people of Methuen, and I am equally proud of my strong Lawrence roots,” he said.
The state primary election is scheduled to be held in September.
Massachusetts law allows city councilors to simultaneously hold a state legislative position, but McCarty’s current local term is his last because of mandated limits.