North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.