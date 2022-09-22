METHUEN 一 For the fifth year, the ever-popular Methuen Day will return to Hampshire Street on Oct. 1.
“It started off as a project of the Economic Development Committee,” said City Council Vice Chairwoman Eunice Zeigler, who spearheaded the idea in 2018. “The intent was to get people to come downtown.”
In its first year, Methuen Day attracted 1,000 residents and 40 vendors.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of other major events such as the Boston Marathon and South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Methuen Day remained on schedule in 2020. After some adjustments, that year’s event featured live streaming musical entertainment as well as a drive-thru pumpkin patch at the Loop. There was also a pumpkin painting contest where pictures of decorated pumpkins were submitted via email.
The following year, Methuen Day resumed without missing a beat.
“We had no challenges bringing it back,” said Zeigler, adding that 5,000 residents and 75 vendors flooded downtown Methuen. “It’s really something beautiful that we’ve created.”
This year’s opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature the Presti Players, the Methuen High School JROTC and Bella Perotta. At 1:30 p.m., the winning essay of "What Makes Methuen My Home" will be read and awards will be presented. The Party Band will then take the stage at 2 p.m. as the day’s headliner. Formed in Lowell, the group has been performing brass music “inspired by the sounds of New Orleans” since 2013.
In addition, some of this year’s food vendors include Beantown Taqueria, Thwaites Market, Inc., Mr. Gourmet and Kona Ice. Other attractions will include crafts, local artisans, a mini classic car show and a Kids' Corner.
