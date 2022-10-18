METHUEN — The Department of Public Works will be conducting fire hydrant testing Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Customers may experience discoloration or low pressure. These conditions are temporary. Testing will begin at 9 a.m. and end by 4 p.m. If you experience discolored water, please run an outside faucet until the water runs clear. Areas where flow testing will occur are in order: Hidden Road, Lyndale Avenue, Cedar Circle, Phillips Street, Nevins Road, Birch Hill Drive, Nikki Street, Champy Lane, Newbury Avenue and Calumet Road. Anyone with questions is asked to call 978-983-8855.
YWCA Fall Fest slated Wednesday
LAWRENCE — YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its Fifth Annual Fall Fest with a Twist on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St. The event will feature raffle tickets which may be purchased online at ywcanema.org through Oct. 19 at noon or at the event. There will also be a live auction with premium Patriots tickets, premium Celtics tickets, premium Bruins tickets, and more. You must be present to bid.
Ticket prices are $100 per person and includes wine tasting, appetizers, music and raffles. All money raised will help support YWCA’s girls’ leadership programs. For more information contact Eunice Zeigler at 978-788-6339 or visit ywcanema.org.
Free talks by paranormals investigators
HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — Join the Essex County Ghost Project as it continues its Spooky October with two free events this week. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, members will be at Haverhill Public Library at 7 p.m. to discuss haunted objects.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at noon, a program called Bag Lunch with a paranormal investigator will be held at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St. There will be a brief presentation and talk about paranormal problems and a demonstration of equipment used during investigations. For more information, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Yard waste pickup begins Oct. 24
METHUEN — This year’s leaf, yard waste and brush collection will run from Oct. 24 to Dec. 2. Pick up will be every recycling day. Yard waste must be in paper bags or in garbage receptacles marked “YARD WASTE.” Brush cannot be in bags. Brush and branches must be tied in bundles no more than four feet in length and four inches in diameter.
Residents may also drop off leaves, yard waste and brush at the Transfer Station, 50 Huntington Ave., on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last load will be at 1:45 p.m. The Transfer Station will also be open on Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last load at 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the last load 2:30 p.m.
For further assistance, please call the Department of Public Works at 978-983-8545.
