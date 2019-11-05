The early voter turnout in Methuen was heavy Tuesday, with elections officials saying the mayoral race is the big draw.
Lines started forming early Tuesday morning at voting precincts in Methuen.
“It is a good sign that there will be good activity all day,” City Clerk John Wilson said.
Wilson said a few dozen people lined up Tuesday morning at the Tenney Grammar School poll, and there was a steady stream of voters going into other polling places.
“I’m optimistic,” Wilson said. “We have a contested mayor’s race, so I’m optimistic that it will be a good voter turnout.”
Jennifer Kannan, City Council chairwoman, and Neil Perry, who has never held elected office, are vying to become Methuen's next mayor in what has been a contentious race. In addition, 12 candidates are seeking seven City Council seats and five candidates (as well as three write-in candidates) are pursuing five seats on the School Committee.
About 30% of registered voters in Methuen are projected to vote in the election, Wilson said. That number is based on preliminary observations, as well as past local elections, he said.
“I hope it's more,” he said. “It's a big day for people to get out. It's a day to be heard.”
Elections are also happening in Haverhill and Lawrence on Tuesday. In Haverhill, voters will choose their mayor, nine city councilors and three School Committee members. In Lawrence, voters will choose eight city councilors, three members of the Greater Lawrence Technical School District Committee, and one member of the Lawrence School Committee.
