METHUEN — Jack MacLeod and Kathy Jones piled 150 backpacks along with rulers, pens, highlighters, erasers, composition notebooks, folders, crayons, markers and glue sticks into their SUVs in a Walmart parking lot.
It took four shopping carts and three hours of shopping, MacLeod said.
The school items were not for their own children or grandchildren. Instead, the two were going to assemble the supplies with the Methuen Exchange Club to donate to St. Ann’s Home.
“It’s like shopping for your own family,” MacLeod said. “It’s just a great program.”
This is not the first year that the group has provided school supplies to St. Ann’s Home. MacLeod, who is on the club’s board and has been with the organization for over 30 years, said that the two often collaborate to support the children.
“It’s a really nice place to do work like this,” MacLeod said. “It’s a really tough thing to see, though. It’s heart breaking.”
The Methuen Exchange Club is part of the over 630 local clubs throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The groups are meant to provide individuals within their community with opportunities to benefit the local area overall. Through programs of service, the Methuen Exchange Club honors Americaniam, community service and youth programming.
One of the club’s main focus is on childhood activities and education, which is where St. Ann’s Home fits in.
“It’s a good match for us,” MacLeod said. “We teamed up with St. Ann’s Home a long time ago.”
St. Ann’s Home provides treatment, residential space, special education and community-based services for children and young adults. The organization focuses on adolescents who have faced serious emotional, behavioral and mental health challenges as well as learning disabilities.
“It’s really important to the kids because a lot of these children do not have the support of their families...so with these backpacks, they can be more like every other student,” said John Rice, director of development.
MacLeod said that the children who stay at St. Ann’s Home often do not leave the premises. The residential space is a 24-hour therapeutic environment with counselors, clinicians, psychiatric staff and nurses.
The club hosts an annual cookout for the children typically in September, and the group also creates a mini golf fundraisers.
“The Exchange Club has been an amazing partner,” Rice said. “The support from the community is really important to the kids and the staff.”
Organizations and businesses in the area can sponsor a hole, but the children are the only ones that participate. The residents at St. Ann’s Home come out for the day at JayGee’s, MacLeod said. They are able to play mini golf and have a fun day outside of their residence.
“We just want to make sure they’re taken care of,” MacLeod said. “It’s just a nice thing to do.”
