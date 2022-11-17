The 29th annual Festival of Trees in Methuen will feature over 200 beautiful trees, mini-trees and wreaths, a $5,000 cash raffle, a holiday Gift Shop and a visit from Santa.
The Festival will be at 13 Branch St. from November 19 to December 3, and is open 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The Festival is closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open from 12 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
To improve the overall experience for every visitor, timed tickets are required for admission and must be purchased online prior to arrival. Admission is available in 10-minute increments and attendance will be limited for each timeslot, but people can stay as long as they like.
Proceeds from the Festival of Trees go to preserve the heritage and monuments of Methuen and the Merrimack Valley. Admission tickets, tickets for raffles, tickets for opening night, the online auction, festival gift shop and free, seniors-only opportunities can all be found at www.methuenfestivaloftrees.com. Admission is $12 and children under 10 are free.
Emmaus Inc. holding raffle for a Porsche eBike
HAVERHILL — Emmaus Inc. is holding a raffle for a Porsche eBike. Tickets are $50 each and only 300 will be sold.
Tickets can purchased in-person via cash, check, or credit card, at Emmaus’ Development Office, 160 Main St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and at the D’Youville Center for Social Justice at 101 Winter St. on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are unable to make those times, call 978-241-3425 to discuss other options. Online ticket sales are not permitted by state law. The drawing will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, or sooner if all tickets have been sold.
More information can be found at https://emmausinc.org/ebikeraffle.
Festival of Trees returns to Plaistow
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Lions Club annual Festival of Trees will be held Nov. 25 to 27 at Plaistow Fish & Game, located on May Ray Avenue.
Raffle tickets can be purchased to win one of the many decorated trees at the event. There will also be craft vendors and a visit from Santa.
Money raised benefit local children in need.
Festival hours are Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the tree drawings taking place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday's festivities will also include a breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m.
Gale Park tree lighting is Nov. 27
HAVERHILL — The Gale Park Association will hold its 22nd annual Holiday Tree Lighting Sunday, Nov. 27, starting at 5 p.m. The public is invited. This event will include hot cocoa, Haverhill's Christmas Bell, and a visit by Santa. Gale Park is located at the intersection of Kenoza Avenue and Mill Street.
Christmas with the Reminisants
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Cable Television will hold a night filled with oldies tunes from the 50s and 60s and Christmas favorites at their annual Christmas concert Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. This free event will be held at the Hampstead Middle School, 26 School St.
Known throughout New England as the top-rated oldies band, The Reminisants, a six-piece group, are sure to keep folks tapping their feet and singing along.
Admission is a food donation to benefit the the St. Anne Food Pantry. Monetary donations are also welcome for Hero Pups, a volunteer organization that offers help with military and first responder anxiety issues. Each donor will receive a raffle ticket for prizes during intermission.
For more information contact Clay at 603-560-5069.
Holy Family Hospital receives top rating
METHUEN/HAVERHILL — The Methuen and Haverhill campuses of Holy Family Hospital recently earned "A" ratings for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States. The designation recognizes Holy Family’s steadfast commitment to patient safety, despite the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in patient safety at both our Haverhill and our Methuen campuses,” said Craig Jesiolowski, president of Holy Family Hospital. “Our staff at both locations maintain a constant focus on ensuring every possible step is taken to keep our patients safe. I am grateful to every member of our team for making Holy Family Hospital the provider of choice in the Merrimack Valley.”
The Methuen and Haverhill campuses were two of six Steward hospitals in Massachusetts to be recognized with the top mark. Others included Morton Hospital in Taunton, Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River and the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.
