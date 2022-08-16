METHUEN — Kindergarten students and their families gathered at Nevins Memorial Library to meet Superintendent Brandi Kwong as well as the principals of the four grammar schools.
During Kick-Off to Kindergarten on Tuesday, Kwong said that for the first time in two years, the district will not be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are absolutely no COVID mandates this year,” she said.
She also said that 8:30 a.m. will be the new student drop off time.
“We’ve had so many traffic issues during the past two years,” Kwong said.
Although parents will continue to have the option of dropping their child off at school, Kwong said they will not be able to walk their child to the classroom. However, she assured parents that several staff members will be on hand to assist, particularly during the first days of school.
In addition, the Parent Portal on Infinite Campus will open at noon on Aug. 24 at which time, parents will be able to see who their child will have as a teacher. Kwong urged parents to register with Infinite Campus if they have not already done so.
“It’s going to be the most important account that you’ll have,” she said.
Kwong also said the before and after school programs are much better options than private daycare companies.
“It’s on-site at the school,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to stay in their buildings with people they know.”
The first day of school will be Sept. 7.
